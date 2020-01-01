 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

White Fire OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g (Wifi OG)

by Select Oil

White Fire OG

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.