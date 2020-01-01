White Haze Dabbable 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
White Haze Dabbable 1g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Haze
White Haze, the winning sativa of the 2002 Cannabis Cup, is a variation on the classic Haze strain from the Dutch White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds sister company. The already sizeable trichome production is boosted, while reducing the height and flowering time of the famously tall original Hazes. The power of sativa and indica are both strongly expressed in the flower formation and effects. Its lightweight, lofty buzz is counterbalanced by a comfortable relaxation that spans both mind and body. White Haze grows running sativa colas that are given density by the indica influence.