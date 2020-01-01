XXX 420 Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
XXX 420 Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
XXX 420
XXX 420 from Ontario, Canada is an indica cross between Sweet Tooth #3 and Chemo. One of the frontrunners of the 2004 Cannabis Cup, XXX 420 is a reputable and hard-hitting indica with relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is popular among growers who wait 45 to 50 days for XXX 420 to flower before harvesting.