Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Be the first to review this product.
XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain.