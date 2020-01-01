 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Kush

by Self Made Farms

About this product

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Self Made Farms Logo
Self Made Farms is a family-owned business with firm roots in Oregon soil. With 15 years of experience cultivating medical cannabis, we’ve grown into an OLCC-licensed recreational Producer and Wholesaler. The principles that guide us are: QUALITY. SUSTAINABILITY. FAMILY. We invite you to explore our site to see how these values come through in our products and services. In this new era, we are all pioneers on the frontier of the cannabis community. With open minds and open hearts, Self Made Cannabis Company is stoked to share the adventure that lies ahead.