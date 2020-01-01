 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Grape Stomper

by Self Made Farms

Write a review
Self Made Farms Cannabis Flower Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

Self Made Farms

Self Made Farms is a family-owned business with firm roots in Oregon soil. With 15 years of experience cultivating medical cannabis, we've grown into an OLCC-licensed recreational Producer and Wholesaler. The principles that guide us are: QUALITY. SUSTAINABILITY. FAMILY. We invite you to explore our site to see how these values come through in our products and services. In this new era, we are all pioneers on the frontier of the cannabis community. With open minds and open hearts, Self Made Cannabis Company is stoked to share the adventure that lies ahead.