  5. Ice Cream Man Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Ice Cream Man Pre-Roll 1g

by Self Made Farms

Self Made Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Ice Cream Man Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

About this brand

Self Made Farms is a family-owned business with firm roots in Oregon soil. With 15 years of experience cultivating medical cannabis, we’ve grown into an OLCC-licensed recreational Producer and Wholesaler. The principles that guide us are: QUALITY. SUSTAINABILITY. FAMILY. We invite you to explore our site to see how these values come through in our products and services. In this new era, we are all pioneers on the frontier of the cannabis community. With open minds and open hearts, Self Made Cannabis Company is stoked to share the adventure that lies ahead.