Hybrid

Tahoe OG

by Self Made Farms

Self Made Farms Cannabis Flower Tahoe OG

About this product

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Self Made Farms Logo
Self Made Farms is a family-owned business with firm roots in Oregon soil. With 15 years of experience cultivating medical cannabis, we’ve grown into an OLCC-licensed recreational Producer and Wholesaler. The principles that guide us are: QUALITY. SUSTAINABILITY. FAMILY. We invite you to explore our site to see how these values come through in our products and services. In this new era, we are all pioneers on the frontier of the cannabis community. With open minds and open hearts, Self Made Cannabis Company is stoked to share the adventure that lies ahead.