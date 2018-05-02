1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
- 100mg of full-spectrum cannabis extract - Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate - Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free - Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually - Individually wrapped doses, great for travel - Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
May 2, 2018
02:20