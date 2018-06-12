 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sensi Chew Sativa 90mg

Sensi Chew Sativa 90mg

by Sensi Signature Products

Write a review
Sensi Signature Products Edibles Candy Sensi Chew Sativa 90mg

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sensi Chew Sativa is for patients with pain who want to be active and functioning with a head-high, and have a THC tolerance. It contains a total 90mg of organic cannabis using CO2 extraction suspended in a chewy chocolate caramel. The cannabinoid profile is primarily THC with small amounts of CBD, CBC, CBN, CBG, THCV, and other whole plant cannabinoids and terpenoids. Those who are new to or have a low tolerance with medicated edibles should proceed slowly. Medicated edible dosing is unique to each patient. To achieve best results experimentation and testing is needed to find the most effective approach. Several factors will effect how it works, such as dose consumed, age of patient, with food or on an empty stomach, time of day, with other drugs, and the experience of the patient with cannabis therapy. Patients should keep notes when they begin until the desired effect is determined. Sensi Chew Sativa comes in 10-9mg doses. Try ½ to 1 dose (4-9mg) to see how your body responds. Wait at least 90 minutes before consuming more. This is very potent and caution should be used. Keep out of reach of children. Chew slowly and allow the caramel to melt in your mouth for faster onset and absorption through the oral membranes into the blood stream. The effects should begin between 30min to 90min after consumption, with peak effects at 90min to 2 hours, and lasting for up to 4 to 8 hours. Each patient’s metabolism is different and the onset and duration will vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

Related video

Sensi Chews Indica and Sativa Packs - Leafly Reviews

June 12, 2018

02:20

About this brand

Sensi Signature Products Logo
Sensi Signature Products are the manufacturs of Sensi Chews and Sensi Caps. We care about good health. We are passionate about developing products that help people live healthy lives. We use our backgrounds in technology, science, health and wellness, and product development combined with research, testing, and patient feedback to produce cannabis products that are safe, consistent, and proven. Watch for new and exciting products coming to a collective near you! Sensi Chews are a family of medicated edibles with the taste and texture of a gourmet tootsie roll. Our chews are designed to address time-of-day use. For Daytime: Sensi Chew Sativa and Sensi Chew Energy (with natural ginseng). For Nighttime: Sensi Chew Indica and Sense Chew Insomnia (with melatonin), Sensi Chew Insomnia Plus (CBD with melatonin). For Anytime: Sensi Chew Hybrid,Sensi Chew CBD Gold 1:1, Sensi Chew CBD Platinum, and Sensi Chew Amorè (with aphrodisiac, Tongkat Ali). We're the only edibles company infusing with targeted ingredients to help people feel good and address specific conditions.