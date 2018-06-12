About this product

Sensi Chew Sativa is for patients with pain who want to be active and functioning with a head-high, and have a THC tolerance. It contains a total 90mg of organic cannabis using CO2 extraction suspended in a chewy chocolate caramel. The cannabinoid profile is primarily THC with small amounts of CBD, CBC, CBN, CBG, THCV, and other whole plant cannabinoids and terpenoids. Those who are new to or have a low tolerance with medicated edibles should proceed slowly. Medicated edible dosing is unique to each patient. To achieve best results experimentation and testing is needed to find the most effective approach. Several factors will effect how it works, such as dose consumed, age of patient, with food or on an empty stomach, time of day, with other drugs, and the experience of the patient with cannabis therapy. Patients should keep notes when they begin until the desired effect is determined. Sensi Chew Sativa comes in 10-9mg doses. Try ½ to 1 dose (4-9mg) to see how your body responds. Wait at least 90 minutes before consuming more. This is very potent and caution should be used. Keep out of reach of children. Chew slowly and allow the caramel to melt in your mouth for faster onset and absorption through the oral membranes into the blood stream. The effects should begin between 30min to 90min after consumption, with peak effects at 90min to 2 hours, and lasting for up to 4 to 8 hours. Each patient’s metabolism is different and the onset and duration will vary.