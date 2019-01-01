About this product

Amnesia Haze Automatic Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: Amnesia Haze Automatic from Sensible Seeds is an Old School Legend that has stood the test of time....the result of many years of selective breeding and has produced a hardy Sativa dominant strain suitable for harsh climates and terrains - great for the Guerrilla grower! As the name suggests Amnesia Haze will high quality Hazy buds glistening with crystals. Grow time can be 12 weeks plus but is well worth the wait and heights can be quite tall, so probably not suitable for your closet unless you do some early branching. The Amnesia Haze Automatic is a vigorous plant that can grow to heights of around 80 to 150cm with large thin leaves and long stretching buds. She likes to be fed nutrients to give her a boost but don't overdo it as she can be a little sensitive; adding some coco fibre to the soil will help with the nutrient uptake. Regular watering in moderate doses will help as well. In terms of medical application, Amnesia Haze Automatic is reported to help ease stress, anxiety, depression and a lack of appetite. Amnesia Autoflowering is a cannabis strain will grace you with a sweet spicy aroma with a hint of lemon and cedar. The effect is perfect for those who want to relax and is more cerebral than physical. Amnesia haze can be a high maintenance lady but she will reward you with high yielding juicy buds and a whopping 20% + THC. Take her to bed and forget all your worries! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 20% Ruderalis / 30% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Autoflower Flowering Time: 10 to 12 weeks Outdoor Harvest: 12 weeks Yield: Indoor: 400 to 500g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 120g/plant Height: Indoor: up to 1m – Outdoor: up to 1.5m THC: Very High 20% CBD: Medium Genetics: Haze Auto x Original Amnesia x Ruderalis Medicinal Properties: Medium Medical Conditions: Anxiety, depression, stress relief, fatigue, and a lack of appetite Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Lemon, Spicey Effect: Happy, Cerebral and uplifting, Energetic Grow Difficulty: Medium