  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto Blueberry

Auto Blueberry

by Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Auto Blueberry

About this product

Auto Blueberry Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: Sensible Seeds Auto Blueberry is one of our most popular automatic cannabis strains - Quick flowering and low height make it ideal for the discreet gardener. It is suitable for Northern climates and outdoors will be ready in 9 to 10 weeks from seed and indoors it could be ready a bit earlier. Height will be around 70cm depending on environment and it will produce one main giant sticky bud. Outdoors yields of up to 120g per plant are possible and indoors 425 to 475g/m2 can be achieved... proper Juicy!! With a mix of the best Blueberry, Thai and afghan parents it has a well-grounded genetic history. As its name suggests it has a sweet and fruity blueberry taste and smell. When flowering it will have a bluish purple hue which is a joy to behold. The strength and quality of the high/stone is above moderate and is a smooth and relaxing high. Sensible Seeds Auto Blueberry is one for the dreamers and poets! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 60% Indica / 10% Sativa / 30% Ruderalis Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: 9 to 10 weeks Yield: Indoor: 425 to 500g/m2 – Outdoor: 120g/plant Height: 50 to 80cm THC: 14% CBD: Medium Genetics: Blueberry x Ruderalis Medicinal Properties: Medium Medical Conditions: Stress, Pain Relief Taste/Flavour: Blueberry, Sweet and Fruity Effect: Happy feeling, Relaxing Grow Difficulty: Medium

About this brand

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.