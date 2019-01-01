About this product
Blue Dream Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: Blue Dream is in the top 10 strains of all time in the US and now becoming in great demand in Europe. The Blueberry Indica parent crossed with a powerful Sativa Haze has Growers raving about yields they have never wittnessed before. Women in particular are reporting it’s their strain of choice for battling menstrual symptoms. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 65 to 70 days Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Indoor: 500g/m² Height: THC: 25% CBD: 2% THC/CBD ratio: Genetics: Blueberry × S. S. Haze x Afgh x Thai x Mexican Aroma/Flavour: Fruit, Vanilla, Lemony, Pine, Incense Effect: Long-lasting clear cerebral and energetic
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.