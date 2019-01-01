 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Dream Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: Blue Dream is in the top 10 strains of all time in the US and now becoming in great demand in Europe. The Blueberry Indica parent crossed with a powerful Sativa Haze has Growers raving about yields they have never wittnessed before. Women in particular are reporting it’s their strain of choice for battling menstrual symptoms. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 65 to 70 days Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Indoor: 500g/m² Height: THC: 25% CBD: 2% THC/CBD ratio: Genetics: Blueberry × S. S. Haze x Afgh x Thai x Mexican Aroma/Flavour: Fruit, Vanilla, Lemony, Pine, Incense Effect: Long-lasting clear cerebral and energetic

Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.