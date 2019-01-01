 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubblelicious

by Sensible Seeds

Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet. Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w) Features Sex: Feminized Type: Mostly Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: September/October Yield: 400 to 500g/m2 Height: Short THC: 18 to 24% CBD: 0.80% CBN: 0.23% Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.