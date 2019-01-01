 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Critical Kush Feminized

Critical Kush Feminized

by Sensible Seeds

Write a review
Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Critical Kush Feminized

$50.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The award winning crossing of Critical Mass X OG Kush - a powerful Indica legend discovered in California. This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystals. Critical Mass offers an accent of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine kush flavors. Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica Yield: 600gr/m2 Height: 100 to 120cm Flower Time: 50 to 60 days Outdoor Harvest: End September THC: 25% CBD: 2.1% Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sensible Seeds Logo
Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.