About this product
Gelato #41 Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica / 45% Sativa) strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato has a flavour that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavours. The aroma is just as sickly sweet and has a woody effect as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Although it has a tasty flavour, Gelato is definitely best loved for its effects. Even with its slight indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won’t leave with couch lock! It starts with a head high that hits you with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high builds a creeping body buzz will slowly build, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well-being. These effects make Gelato the perfect choice for patients suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines. Gelato buds are large and super dense with dark forest green nugs with plenty of purple and covered all over in crystals. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Mostly Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Low Height: THC: 20 to 25% CBD: Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies Aroma/Flavour: Sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange Effect: Uplifted euphoria Medical Conditions: Muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines Medicinal Properties: Yes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.