ICE®

by Sensible Seeds

ICE®

$22.78

The ICE® cannabis strain is a selected phenotype from a Skunk Special x White Widow hybrid that was then crossbred with a Blueberry to improve the taste. She was selected out of 500 females, because of her amazing yield, resin production, taste and smell. Years of backcrossing and cubing were spent to stabilize this cross before we had the perfect phenotype. Ice was first introduced as a regular strain through another seedbank Ferry used to breed seeds for. In 2003 at the start of Female Seeds he launched the Ice as a female strain. Ice is short and has a stocky build. You will find huge, tight buds covered in frosty, snow-white tricomes. This bud structure stems from its Skunk Special origins. The Ice has the potency of its White Widow ancestral roots. Ice was bred primarily for indoor growing, but can also be easily grown outdoors in a Mediterranean climate, as she is a very heat resistant cannabis strain. The highest THC-levels were measured in the High Times Cup of 1998, showing a THC content of 22%. The smell and taste is strong and intense; earthy, diesel and fuel with a hint of licorice. The high is very balanced with a hard indica body stone effect and an activating Sativa head high. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica/Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Yield: Indoor: 500 to 600g/m² | Outdoor: Up to 750g/plant Height: Indoor: 60 to 80cm - Outdoor: 150 to 250cm THC: CBD: Genetics: Skunk x White Widow x Blueberry (10%) Taste/Smell: Strong and intense diesel/fuel smell and taste with a hint of licorice Effects: Hard Indica hit, strong buzz in the head but uplifting Sativa effect

Ice

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this indica/sativa hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most users report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.