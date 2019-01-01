About this product

Old Man Socks Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: Old Man Socks is a Cheese variety that originated from the Brit Rave scene in the late 80's. After a hard night stomping the dance floor they would chill out and smoke this classic pungent strain. Some say it was noticed that the smell was almost as strong as their sweaty cheesy socks and hence the name was born. Great when grown indoors or out though be warned... this is not for the guerrilla grower!! The plants are tall and the stench is so strong your neighbours for a half mile radius will think there is a wine distillery brewing a cheese based wine. Double your air extraction filters on this one for sure! On the plus side it is mould resistant and easy to grow, and you will be rewarded with large, rock hard buds, glistening with THC crystals. Old Man Socks is a classic Indica/Sativa hybrid; the yields are good and the THC is a mellow 14% which compliments the High CBD rating. The taste and dense aroma is what makes this strain one of the most popular in the cannabis world. A pungent cheese that reeks is so strong it has to be experienced to be believed. The effect when smoked is a heady body stone mixed with a pleasing euphoria. If you suffer from anxiety or need some pain relief find a nose peg and puff on one of these. Still one of the best sellers out there.... A classic Old Skool skunk strain! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield: Indoor: 450 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 500g/plant Height: Indoor: Up to 150cm – Outdoor: 150 to 250cm THC: 14% CBD: Moderate/High Genetics: Skunk #1 x Afghan Kush Medicinal Properties: High Medical Conditions: Anti-anxiety, stress relief, Insomnia, pain, relaxation Taste/Flavour: Cheesy of course!! Effect: Euphoric, relaxed (heavy body stone in large doses) Grow Difficulty: Easy