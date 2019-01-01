About this product
GG is one of top most potent strains reaching levels of 24% THC, this strain was originally created accidental but giving great results including a fantastic piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel taste that gives a potent high. This exceptional strain produces stunning dense buds that are coated with trichomes and literally leave your scissors glued up when trimming. Gorrila Glue also has some great medical benefits for treating anxiety, pain relief and insomnia. Note this strain is fast in grow stage and also note that Gorrila Glue #4 may have tendencies to show signs of hermaphrodite so keep eye on in flowering as the original Gorrila Glue #4 was a result of accidental pollination. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 25% Indica / 75% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Late-Septembeer Yield: Indoor: 400g/m2 - Outdoor: 700g/plant Height: THC: 24% Genetics: Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel x Sour Dubb Taste/Flavour: Piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel Medical Conditions: Anxiety, pain relief and Insomnia
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).