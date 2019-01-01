 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Glue

by Sensible Seeds

GG is one of top most potent strains reaching levels of 24% THC, this strain was originally created accidental but giving great results including a fantastic piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel taste that gives a potent high. This exceptional strain produces stunning dense buds that are coated with trichomes and literally leave your scissors glued up when trimming. Gorrila Glue also has some great medical benefits for treating anxiety, pain relief and insomnia. Note this strain is fast in grow stage and also note that Gorrila Glue #4 may have tendencies to show signs of hermaphrodite so keep eye on in flowering as the original Gorrila Glue #4 was a result of accidental pollination. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 25% Indica / 75% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Late-Septembeer Yield: Indoor: 400g/m2 - Outdoor: 700g/plant Height: THC: 24% Genetics: Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel x Sour Dubb Taste/Flavour: Piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel Medical Conditions: Anxiety, pain relief and Insomnia

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.