Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. THC levels range from 16-22% and a potent effects length of up to 3 hours. Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright green with rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs covered in crystals and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. These potent Sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz. Stardawg is an ideal strain for treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica/Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Yield: High Height: THC: 15 to 20% CBD: 0-1% Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale Effect: Extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz Medical Conditions: Cronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders Medicinal Properties: Yes
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.