Tangerine Dream

by Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Tangerine Dream

$35.62MSRP

Tangerine Dream Feminized by Barney’s Farm Seeds is the result of crossing Glue-13 with Neville’s A5 Haze. A sativa dominant strain that will not let you down at any stage of the production process, allowing you to enjoy yields of up to 500g/m2, fast flowering time and tangy and intense sweet citrus aromas. With this in mind, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that this strain won the 1st prize High Times Cup in 2010. Perfect for growing weed indoors or outdoors, these seeds truly live up to their name! Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa/Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 70 days Outdoor Harvest: End of October Yield: 500g/m2 Height: Medium THC: 25% CBD: 1.8% Genetics: Glue-13 x Afghan x Neville’s Haze A5 Haze Awards: 2010 1st prize High Times Cup

Tangerine Dream

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

Sensible Seeds Logo
Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.