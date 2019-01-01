 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Compliance training for the cannabis industry

Compliance training for the cannabis industry

by Sepal Cannabis Consulting and Training

Sepal Cannabis Consulting and Training Services Consulting Compliance training for the cannabis industry
$139.00MSRP

About this product

Protect Your Employees Provide vital training to your employees. Help them avoid violations, penalties and fines. Protect Your Business Avoid potential penalties, violations and fines by becoming a MED/DOR Designated Responsible Vendor.

About this brand

Sepal Cannabis Consulting and Training Logo
State approved training for licensees, managers and employees in Colorado's cannabis industry. Providing Responsible Vendor Training and Certification