About this product

SERENE CBD's flagship product, CBD + Rose Anti-Aging Face Serum is designed to stop the effects of aging by reducing inflammation, healing scars, smoothing fine lines, killing bacteria and hydrating your face. Organic deep penetrating essential oils encourage formation of collagen to soften and smooth your skin. SERENE CBD's Rose Serum starts with a base of Jojoba for its ability to reduce inflammation, repair skin, and fight bacteria while the Rosehip reduces scars and fine lines. The Sunflower oil protects the skin from exposure to sunlight and helps prevent premature signs of aging while boosting collagen through presence of essential fatty acids such as linoleic, oleic, palmitic and stearic acids. Camellia oil is rich in oleic acid, plant collagen and vitamins A, D and E as well as nourishing Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids that penetrate deep into the skin, delivering an immense amount of phytonutrients that can repair your cells. The star of the show, Organic Rose Flower (Rosa damascena) Oil is imported from Bulgaria and requires 22 pounds of rose petals to make just 5ml of oil. Rose Oil is not only an antiseptic and astringent that helps fight acne and combat a multitude of skin conditions but is said to balance hormones, enhance libido, reduce stress and anxiety, and boost mood. We combine all that good stuff with the healing power of CBD to create an amazing serum that is great for all skin types, including men and women. CBD heals damaged skin, acts as an antibacterial, delivers vitamin E and boost cell regeneration and collagen growth. Great for all skin types, including sensitive or oily skin.