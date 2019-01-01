 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. SERENE CBD Oral Tincture

SERENE CBD Oral Tincture

by SERENE CBD Extracts

Write a review
SERENE CBD Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil SERENE CBD Oral Tincture
SERENE CBD Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil SERENE CBD Oral Tincture
SERENE CBD Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil SERENE CBD Oral Tincture

$68.00MSRP

About this product

SERENE CBD top seller delivers high doses of CBD, containing only Organic MCT Oil, CBD extract and a hint of organic peppermint. We are gluten, corn, soy and sugar free as well as Non-GMO and Vegan. We lab test to ensure our product is free of pesticides, mold, bacteria or harmful solvents. If you are looking for pure, safe and effective CBD – SERENE CBD is it. $3 from every purchase is donated to the LymeLight Foundation of California to support medical fund grants for children and young adults with Lyme disease. Available in Natural and Peppermint flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SERENE CBD Extracts Logo
SERENE CBD Extracts is super premium line of organic CBD products that blend therapy with beauty, defining clean beauty and the luxury cannabis movements. With 100% plant based products, zero allergens, premium ingredients and stunning packaging that looks great on your shelf, SERENE CBD will keep you looking and feeling great every day. SERENE CBD uses ultra premium and 100& organic ingredients with a focus on blending organic essential oils with CBD to amplify the affects of both - and our products deliver amazing results topically and within the body.