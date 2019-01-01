 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SERENE CBD + Arnica Pain Cream

by SERENE CBD Extracts

SERENE CBD Arnica + MSM Pain Cream combines the pain relieving power of CBD with safe, natural plant derived remedies that have been effectively used to treat pain and inflammation for thousands of years. Helichrysum is as a natural anti-inflammatory and pain relief agent that is non-toxic, non-irritating and works almost immediately after being applied to skin. Clove is one of nature’s strongest forms of pain relief, particularly adept at revitalizing and reinvigorating tired and aching muscles, allowing them to loosen up, reducing tension and pressure. Wintergreen essential oil is a powerful analgesic (relieves pain) and anti-inflammatory that stimulates blood circulation around the affected tissues and muscles. The balm has a sweet, minty and slightly piney scent and instantly creates a heating sensation on the skin for fast, effective pain relief. SERENE CBD Arnica + MSM Pain Cream is one of the highest quality and most effective pain balms on the market.

About this brand

SERENE CBD Extracts is super premium line of organic CBD products that blend therapy with beauty, defining clean beauty and the luxury cannabis movements. With 100% plant based products, zero allergens, premium ingredients and stunning packaging that looks great on your shelf, SERENE CBD will keep you looking and feeling great every day. SERENE CBD uses ultra premium and 100& organic ingredients with a focus on blending organic essential oils with CBD to amplify the affects of both - and our products deliver amazing results topically and within the body.