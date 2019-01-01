About this product

SERENE CBD Arnica + MSM Pain Cream combines the pain relieving power of CBD with safe, natural plant derived remedies that have been effectively used to treat pain and inflammation for thousands of years. Helichrysum is as a natural anti-inflammatory and pain relief agent that is non-toxic, non-irritating and works almost immediately after being applied to skin. Clove is one of nature’s strongest forms of pain relief, particularly adept at revitalizing and reinvigorating tired and aching muscles, allowing them to loosen up, reducing tension and pressure. Wintergreen essential oil is a powerful analgesic (relieves pain) and anti-inflammatory that stimulates blood circulation around the affected tissues and muscles. The balm has a sweet, minty and slightly piney scent and instantly creates a heating sensation on the skin for fast, effective pain relief. SERENE CBD Arnica + MSM Pain Cream is one of the highest quality and most effective pain balms on the market.