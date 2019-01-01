 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SERENE CBD Ultra Healing Lip Balm

by SERENE CBD Extracts

$9.00

About this product

SERENE Ultra Healing CBD-infused lip balm protects from the elements and heals uncomfortable chapping, it's one of the best on the market. CBD is known for its topical benefits due to amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and cell healing properties. In addition to Vitamin E, Avocado Oil contains potassium, lecithin, oleic acid and many other nutrients that can nourish, moisturize and help heal wounds. Organic Shea Butter creates a smooth feel and nourishes the skin while a slight hint of Peppermint refreshes. Use daily for a soothing effect and recovery from sun or cold-damaged dry and cracked lips. Each tube contains 50 mg of premium CBD oil, the highest saturated CBD lip balm on the market!

About this brand

SERENE CBD Extracts is super premium line of organic CBD products that blend therapy with beauty, defining clean beauty and the luxury cannabis movements. With 100% plant based products, zero allergens, premium ingredients and stunning packaging that looks great on your shelf, SERENE CBD will keep you looking and feeling great every day. SERENE CBD uses ultra premium and 100& organic ingredients with a focus on blending organic essential oils with CBD to amplify the affects of both - and our products deliver amazing results topically and within the body.