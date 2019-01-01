About this product
With an entire ocean community inside its chamber, the Coral Reef Ecosystem water pipe is fully-functional art. This thick glass bong by empire glassworks features an ocean themed worked glass bowl; along the bowl there are small fish and seaweed. As smoke enters through the removable bowl it passes through a circular perc, which filters your smoke nicely! Then it enters the main chamber over the beautiful Coral Reef themed glass statute. True Hand Blown Glass Art! It then passes through the neck and through the flared mouthpiece. Maximize your next smoking experience with this high quality, themed Water Pipe! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 12 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Clear Glass Themed Glass Flared Mouthpiece Circ Perc Thick Glass Dewar's Joint 90° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint
