 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong

Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong

by Sesh Sensei

Write a review
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Primitive Pipes | Hand Carved Indonesian Bamboo Bong

$180.00MSRP

About this product

This beautiful homemade hand carved water pipe is truly a primitive piece. If you were looking for an antique or tropical looking bong you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a decorative piece or a everyday functional pipe this bong can do both! Joint Size: rubber grommet female Height: 16 inches Primitive Pipes Bong Choice Of Design Hand Carved Designs Vary DO NOT CLEAN W/ HOT WATER OR CHEMICALS Base Width: 4" Includes Marble Bowl Beeswax Lining Silicone Downstem Bowl Color Varies Worked Glass Themed Glass Rubber Grommet Straight Tube Thick Glass Removable Downstem Flared Mouthpiece Female Joint 45° Joint Deep Bowl

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sesh Sensei Logo
Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.