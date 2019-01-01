 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong

TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong

by Sesh Sensei

Write a review
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong

$230.00MSRP

About this product

The Tonfa Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong by Ronin Glass features a really cool and trippy design. With an almost entirely straight tube design this bong is sure to rip hard as heck. As smoke enters the bong it is immediately meet by the matrix perc which then filters up to the UFO colored Milli Perc. This ensures you get ideal smoke filtration while reducing drag. Finally leading to the Ice Pinch for even cooler smoke to the flared mouthpiece for a killer Hoot! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 15.5 inches Ronin Glass Bong Base Width: 4.5" Wig Wag Coloring Ronin Glass Decals 14mm Male Bowl Included UFO Perc Matrix Perc Dewar's Joint Flared Mouthpiece Ice Catcher 14mm Joint 90° Joint Female Joint

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sesh Sensei Logo
Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.