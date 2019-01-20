 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.01
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

$11.99MSRP

About this product

Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ashleyramsky09

Best carts on the market and super easy to refill! Great with both thinner oils and also e-juices (salt nics & cbd)

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.