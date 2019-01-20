ashleyramsky09
on January 20th, 2019
Best carts on the market and super easy to refill! Great with both thinner oils and also e-juices (salt nics & cbd)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm
on January 20th, 2019
Best carts on the market and super easy to refill! Great with both thinner oils and also e-juices (salt nics & cbd)