  Home
  Products
  Vaping
  Batteries & power
  5. Auto-Draw 510 Thread Vape Battery

Auto-Draw 510 Thread Vape Battery

by SESSION®

$14.99MSRP

About this product

The Session® Auto-Draw is a buttonless 510 battery designed for an effortless draw-activated experience wrapped in a heavy duty stainless steel shell. FEATURES Buttonless Puff Activated - Bottom Airflow Cartridge Required Stainless Steel Construction Ultra-Compact Design Pass Through Charging 350mAh Li-Ion Battery SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Working Voltage: 3.7V Shell: Stainless Steel Color: Gunmetal Diameter: 3.2'' x 0.6'' C1 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Auto-Draw 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

1 customer review

angiemorelos_09

Another great battery by Session! Great little auto-draw battery for smokers on a budget :)

About this brand

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.