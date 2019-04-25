angiemorelos_09
on April 25th, 2019
Another great battery by Session! Great little auto-draw battery for smokers on a budget :)
The Session® Auto-Draw is a buttonless 510 battery designed for an effortless draw-activated experience wrapped in a heavy duty stainless steel shell. FEATURES Buttonless Puff Activated - Bottom Airflow Cartridge Required Stainless Steel Construction Ultra-Compact Design Pass Through Charging 350mAh Li-Ion Battery SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Working Voltage: 3.7V Shell: Stainless Steel Color: Gunmetal Diameter: 3.2'' x 0.6'' C1 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Auto-Draw 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
on April 25th, 2019
