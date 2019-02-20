 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
C2 Refillable Cartridge (3-Count)

by SESSION®

$14.99MSRP

About this product

Our refillable C2 Cartridge is compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include universal 510 threading, heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market. FEATURES Ceramic Mouthpiece Easy Refill Design Pyrex Glass, Stainless Steel, & Ceramic Construction SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Low to High Threading: 510 Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Coil: Ceramic Capacity: 0.5ML Airflow: Top (Adjustable) Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic Diameter: 11.2MM

5.01

About this brand

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.