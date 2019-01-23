dna007
on January 23rd, 2019
Best oil pods on the market..smooth and leak-free
Our refillable Ceramic Pods feature an ergonomic mouthpiece and a wick-less ceramic coil for the smoothest vapor production possible in a leak-free and discreet form factor. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.7 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.5 Ohm JUUL-Compatible *Our pods are not associated with or approved by Juul Labs, Inc.*
on January 20th, 2019
A must have for JUUL owners. Been through a few different refillable pods, these are the best ones to date. The ceramic coil produces excellent vapor and flavor without leaks.
on January 18th, 2019
These are the best replacement pods I've tried. No leak and excellent flavor!