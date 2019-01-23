 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ceramic Pods

by SESSION®

$9.99MSRP

About this product

Our refillable Ceramic Pods feature an ergonomic mouthpiece and a wick-less ceramic coil for the smoothest vapor production possible in a leak-free and discreet form factor. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.7 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.5 Ohm JUUL-Compatible *Our pods are not associated with or approved by Juul Labs, Inc.*

dna007

Best oil pods on the market..smooth and leak-free

goldenstate30

A must have for JUUL owners. Been through a few different refillable pods, these are the best ones to date. The ceramic coil produces excellent vapor and flavor without leaks.

gstar09

These are the best replacement pods I've tried. No leak and excellent flavor!

About this brand

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.