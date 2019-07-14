 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh

iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SESSION® Vaping Batteries & Power iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh
SESSION® Vaping Batteries & Power iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh

$21.99MSRP

About this product

The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ. Features Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide) 650mAh Li-Ion Battery Magnetic Connection Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7'' C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM Airflow: Bottom Diameter: 10.5mm WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 iQ 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional) 2 Magnetic Ring 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

mandy_henderson2

Loving this battery! Super durable and the lower voltage options which is harder to find.

jp420_94

Solid little battery for the price. It feels very solid in hand and the four voltage options are useful depending on the thickness of your oils!

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.