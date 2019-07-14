mandy_henderson2
on July 14th, 2019
Loving this battery! Super durable and the lower voltage options which is harder to find.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ. Features Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide) 650mAh Li-Ion Battery Magnetic Connection Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7'' C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM Airflow: Bottom Diameter: 10.5mm WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 iQ 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional) 2 Magnetic Ring 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
on July 14th, 2019
Loving this battery! Super durable and the lower voltage options which is harder to find.
on June 28th, 2019
Solid little battery for the price. It feels very solid in hand and the four voltage options are useful depending on the thickness of your oils!