 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Micro Starter Kit

Micro Starter Kit

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.07
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Micro Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Micro Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Micro Starter Kit

$25.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility. Also included in the starter kit is our refillable C2 Cartridge compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include a heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market. FEATURES ﻿3 Heat Settings 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Ceramic Mouthpiece Easy Refill Design Universal 510 Thread Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide Compatible With Thin To Very Thick Oils SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.) Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6'' Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Low to High Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Coil: Ceramic Capacity: 0.5ML Airflow: Top (Adjustable) Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic Diameter: 11.2MM WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Micro Battery 1 C2 Cartridge 1 Micro-USB Cable

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

cherylchan1

I'm loving this battery for every day use. Sturdy shell, great features, and reasonable price!

cathyti008

The Micro is the best budget battery ever!

mikey_contreras

Amazing little budget rig with premium features. Win-win!

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.