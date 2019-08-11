MikeNguyen22
on August 11th, 2019
been looking for this
The Session Pro-V is a premium vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat Settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your 510 oil cartridges to the next level. "The Session Pro-V Vaporizer is one of the best 510 batteries" - The Vape Guide FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum Dimensions: 2'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''
on July 14th, 2019
I've personally gone through over 20 different types of batteries. I can confidently say that the Pro-V is my go-to that never fails me!!
on May 5th, 2019
I've been buying and testing different batteries and mods for a few years, and this is my go to. Vapor is smooth as can be, nice clouds, excellent flavor from carts, massive battery life will get most heavy users though a full day at least, variable voltage, preheat works great. Buy this and your lungs will Thank you.