 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Pro-V Mod

Pro-V Mod

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.017
SESSION® Vaping Batteries & Power Pro-V Mod
SESSION® Vaping Batteries & Power Pro-V Mod
SESSION® Vaping Batteries & Power Pro-V Mod

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Pro-V is a premium vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat Settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your 510 oil cartridges to the next level. "The Session Pro-V Vaporizer is one of the best 510 batteries" - The Vape Guide FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 ﻿﻿Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum Dimensions: 2'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''

17 customer reviews

Show all
5.017

write a review

818kidd

I've personally gone through over 20 different types of batteries. I can confidently say that the Pro-V is my go-to that never fails me!!

BlakedNBoulder

I've been buying and testing different batteries and mods for a few years, and this is my go to. Vapor is smooth as can be, nice clouds, excellent flavor from carts, massive battery life will get most heavy users though a full day at least, variable voltage, preheat works great. Buy this and your lungs will Thank you.

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.