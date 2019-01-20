ashleyramsky09
on January 20th, 2019
Best Mod for carts..I've gone through countless cheap pen style batteries with mediocre experiences, so I finally decided to pay for a quality battery. Hit likes no other!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Session Pro-V is a premium 510 vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your oil cartridges to the next level. Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED) FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS BATTERY Threading: 510 Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum CARTRIDGE Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''
on January 20th, 2019
Best Mod for carts..I've gone through countless cheap pen style batteries with mediocre experiences, so I finally decided to pay for a quality battery. Hit likes no other!