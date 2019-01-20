 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pro-V Mod Starter Kit

Pro-V Mod Starter Kit

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.01
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pro-V Mod Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pro-V Mod Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pro-V Mod Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pro-V Mod Starter Kit

$55.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Pro-V is a premium 510 vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your oil cartridges to the next level. Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED) FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS BATTERY Threading: 510 Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum CARTRIDGE Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ashleyramsky09

Best Mod for carts..I've gone through countless cheap pen style batteries with mediocre experiences, so I finally decided to pay for a quality battery. Hit likes no other!

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.