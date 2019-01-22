Samantha_420
on January 22nd, 2019
Love the pass through charging and auto shut off features. Excellent pen for the price.
The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell. FEATURES -3 Heat Settings -Pre-Heat Mode -30 Min. Auto Shut-Off -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.5''
on January 20th, 2019
So many features: auto shut-off, variable voltage, pre-heat. Oil lovers dream!