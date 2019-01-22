 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Slim 510 Vaporizer Battery

by SESSION®

$17.99MSRP

The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell. FEATURES -3 Heat Settings -Pre-Heat Mode -30 Min. Auto Shut-Off -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.5''

Samantha_420

Love the pass through charging and auto shut off features. Excellent pen for the price.

goldenstate30

So many features: auto shut-off, variable voltage, pre-heat. Oil lovers dream!

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.