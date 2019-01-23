 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit

Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit
SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Slim 510 Vaporizer Starter Kit

$24.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell. Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED) FEATURES -3 Heat Settings -Pre-heat Mode -30 Min. Auto Shut-Off -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS BATTERY Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel CARTRIDGE Oil Viscosity: Low to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm Dimensions: 4.75" x 0.5''

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

dna007

sleek pen. Great for my cbd hemp e-liquids and nic salts :D

action90060

Very easy to refill and great flavor and vapor production in a small package. These carts are great with the Pro-V mod too.

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.