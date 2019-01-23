dna007
on January 23rd, 2019
sleek pen. Great for my cbd hemp e-liquids and nic salts :D
The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell. Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED) FEATURES -3 Heat Settings -Pre-heat Mode -30 Min. Auto Shut-Off -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS BATTERY Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel CARTRIDGE Oil Viscosity: Low to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm Dimensions: 4.75" x 0.5''
on January 20th, 2019
Very easy to refill and great flavor and vapor production in a small package. These carts are great with the Pro-V mod too.