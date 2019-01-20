ashleyramsky09
on January 20th, 2019
Awesome little bag for for my mod and cartridges. The cartridge slots are genius and the fabric quality is excellent.
The Session Vapor Soft-Shell Carrying Case was designed to fully protect and organize your hardware in style. It features weather-proof fabric, lockable zippers, and dedicated compartments to keep devices, cartridges and other accessories secure. FEATURES Weatherproof fabric Padded Protective Shell Dedicated Compartments for Cartridges and Accessories Lockable Zippers (lock not included) Dimensions: 6'' x 4'' x 1''
on January 20th, 2019
on January 13th, 2019
Awesome little protective case. The cartridge slots are genius!