Soft-Shell Vape Pen Protective Case

by SESSION®

SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Soft-Shell Vape Pen Protective Case

$14.99MSRP

The Session Vapor Soft-Shell Carrying Case was designed to fully protect and organize your hardware in style. It features weather-proof fabric, lockable zippers, and dedicated compartments to keep devices, cartridges and other accessories secure. FEATURES Weatherproof fabric Padded Protective Shell Dedicated Compartments for Cartridges and Accessories Lockable Zippers (lock not included) Dimensions: 6'' x 4'' x 1''

2 customer reviews

ashleyramsky09

Awesome little bag for for my mod and cartridges. The cartridge slots are genius and the fabric quality is excellent.

junior1915

Awesome little protective case. The cartridge slots are genius!

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.