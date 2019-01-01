 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by SESSION®

About this product

The Session® Switch key fob battery is the go-to device for vaping on-the-go in any situation. It's a rugged and compact battery embedded with a 650mAh Li-Ion Battery, Variable Voltage, and more. FEATURES Ultra-Discreet Key Fob Design Universal 510 Threading 650mAh Li-Ion Battery LED Battery Life Indicator Variable Voltage with Pre-Heat Mode Pass Through Charging Fits 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 61MM) SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 650mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (PH) - 2.5V - 3.0V - 3.5V - 4.0V Shell: ABS Plastic Diameter: 3.25'' x 0.6'' x 1.3" C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Switch 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

About this brand

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.