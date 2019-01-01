About this product
The Session® Switch key fob battery is the go-to device for vaping on-the-go in any situation. It's a rugged and compact battery embedded with a 650mAh Li-Ion Battery, Variable Voltage, and more. FEATURES Ultra-Discreet Key Fob Design Universal 510 Threading 650mAh Li-Ion Battery LED Battery Life Indicator Variable Voltage with Pre-Heat Mode Pass Through Charging Fits 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 61MM) SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 650mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (PH) - 2.5V - 3.0V - 3.5V - 4.0V Shell: ABS Plastic Diameter: 3.25'' x 0.6'' x 1.3" C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Switch 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
