V-Box 510 Battery

by SESSION®

$30.99MSRP

About this product

The V-Box is the ultimate concealable 510 vape battery. Besides keeping your cartridge protected in style at all times, it's focus on durability and user-friendliness means each session is an elevated experience for all of your favorite cartridges. FEATURES Ultra Discreet Design Fully Enclosed Durable Metal Casing 4 Voltage Settings Pass Through Charging Compatible With 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 62MM, Width: 11.5MM) SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 400mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Zinc Alloy Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.7'' x 1.5''

8 customer reviews

BlakedNBoulder

Best battery I've used. Battery life for days

raptorfan16

Very solid little mod. I love the lid which keeps everything protected and clean!

About this brand

Session Vapor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of portable vaporizer technology for oils and distillates. Our vaporizers are designed in California by a passionate Research & Development team dedicated to perfecting our product line with premium devices and accessories for oil lovers worldwide. We take pride in procuring only quality components for our outstanding designs to ensure users are getting the most out of their extracts. Our focus on design and innovation will allow us to continually represent the gold standard in portable vaporizer technology.