  5. Lucid Blue Shatter 1g

Lucid Blue Shatter 1g

by Sessions

Write a review
Sessions Concentrates Solvent Lucid Blue Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lucid Blue

Lucid Blue

Lucid Blue is a supremely potent sativa that will bring your thoughts to a new level of consciousness. Creative people love this strain, as it provides a powerful experience without severely diminishing your faculties. A cross of Grateful Breath and Blue Dream, this strain gives you the classic blueberry and pepper flavor profile of Blue Dream. Lucid Blue is designed for someone with a heavy tolerance looking for a profound experience. Like many Haze strains, Lucid Blue is going to create a fierce case of the munchies and provide a lot of energy and euphoria. The rush of euphoria may cause anxiety in new consumers or those who experience anxiety from cannabis. Consider this Blue Dream on steroids. 

About this brand

