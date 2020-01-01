 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Purple Gorilla Shatter 1g

Purple Gorilla Shatter 1g

by Sessions

Sessions Concentrates Solvent Purple Gorilla Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Purple Gorilla

Purple Gorilla

Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.

 

About this brand

