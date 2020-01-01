Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Sip this tart refreshing lemon water for a light buzz without the calories. We carefully select single strain sativa concentrates to create a light, uplifting feeling that is easy for new users and welcome for those more experienced. Dose: 5mg THC / 5mg CBD per 12oz bottle Instructions: If you are new, start with 1/2 bottle and wait at least 30 minutes to feel out your tolerance Duration: 2-3 hours Ingredients: Sparkling water, lemon juice, lime juice, cannabis concentrate, natural flavorings
