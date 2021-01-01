 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Jellato
Hybrid

Purple Jellato

by Seven Leaves

Write a review
Seven Leaves Cannabis Flower Purple Jellato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Purple Jellato is created by Dungeon Vault Genetics. It's got that strong Gelato #33 nose with the insane color of Purple Vapor. These dark beauties taste as good as they look. Often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms, insomnia, and chronic stress.

About this brand

Seven Leaves Logo

About this strain

Purple Gelato

Purple Gelato

Purple Gelato is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, tangy, and followed up by a lovely floral aroma. Purple Gelato provides a heavy-handed high that will physically relax your entire body while keeping your brain active. Anyone with a low THC tolerance should be careful when smoking this strain. Purple Gelato nugs are marked by small spikes and shades of deep purple.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review