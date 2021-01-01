Purple Jellato
by Seven LeavesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Purple Jellato is created by Dungeon Vault Genetics. It's got that strong Gelato #33 nose with the insane color of Purple Vapor. These dark beauties taste as good as they look. Often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms, insomnia, and chronic stress.
About this brand
Seven Leaves
About this strain
Purple Gelato
Purple Gelato is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, tangy, and followed up by a lovely floral aroma. Purple Gelato provides a heavy-handed high that will physically relax your entire body while keeping your brain active. Anyone with a low THC tolerance should be careful when smoking this strain. Purple Gelato nugs are marked by small spikes and shades of deep purple.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.