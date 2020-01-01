About this product

This stain is brought to you by Seven Springs. This is their own genetics coming straight from the emerald triangle. Emerald Cheese is derived from Cheese Bomb x Blueberry x Train Wreck x Salmond creek big bud x Mendo giant. 6 years in the breeding process. Emerald Cheese has a distinct Cheese smell with a blueberry background super smooth and stony. Flower time is 7-9 weeks indoor or green house. Outdoor finishes earlier October. we hope that y'all get to enjoy it. Find it at any dispenser through out CA.