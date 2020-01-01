 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Emerald Cheese

by Seven Springs Inc.

$1,500.00MSRP

About this product

This stain is brought to you by Seven Springs. This is their own genetics coming straight from the emerald triangle. Emerald Cheese is derived from Cheese Bomb x Blueberry x Train Wreck x Salmond creek big bud x Mendo giant. 6 years in the breeding process. Emerald Cheese has a distinct Cheese smell with a blueberry background super smooth and stony. Flower time is 7-9 weeks indoor or green house. Outdoor finishes earlier October. we hope that y'all get to enjoy it. Find it at any dispenser through out CA.

About this brand

Seven Springs Inc.
We are a farmer based co.op based out of the emerald triangle. We strive to produce nothing but the best meds for you, your friends and family.