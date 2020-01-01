 Loading…
Hybrid

Orange Blossom

by Shadowbox Farms

Shadowbox Farms Cannabis Flower Orange Blossom

About this product

About this strain

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.  

About this brand

