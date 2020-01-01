 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Amnesia Haze Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack

Amnesia Haze Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Pre-rolls Amnesia Haze Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack

About this product

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

