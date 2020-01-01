 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Banana Mango

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down. 

 

